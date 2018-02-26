Home | News | General | Former Enugu council chairmen want severance allowance

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—ASSOCIATION of Former Local Government Council/Development Centre Chairmen, Enugu State, comprising local council chairmen, who served the state between 2003 and 2007, has appealed to the state government to pay its members their statutory severance allowance or what they called, ‘severance package’.

The former council bosses made the appeal in Enugu when they paid a congratulatory visit to the Chief of Staff, Government House, Enugu, Dr. Festus Uzor.

Coordinator of the group, Hon. Ernest Nweze, in an address, told the Chief of Staff that according to the Enugu State Local Government Law 2000 that empowered the creation of the development centres, they are entitled to severance packages.

“The Enugu State Local Government Law 2000 empowered the creation of the development centres and the appointment of chairmen by the then executive Governor of Enugu State.

“This bestowed on us all the rights and privileges of government appointees entitled to a severance package,” Nweze posited.

Nweze, however, lamented that while some of their colleagues were paid severance package, they seemed to have been forgotten.

“In the recent payment of these packages, we were either by commission or omission not included. Kindly use your good office to let our governor know about this glaring omission with the aim of availing us with the payment.”

In his response, the Chief of Staff, Dr. Uzor assured them that their message would be conveyed, saying that they deserve what they were asking for.

“I have heard your request. Be rest assured that the governor will hear it. You deserve what you are asking for,” he said

