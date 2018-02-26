Home | News | General | Former Enugu council chairmen want severance allowance
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
Nigerian Army parades two fraudsters impersonating officers (photo)

Former Enugu council chairmen want severance allowance



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 26/02/2018 14:07:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—ASSOCIATION of Former   Local Government Council/Development Centre Chairmen, Enugu State, comprising local council chairmen, who served the state between 2003 and 2007, has appealed to the state government to pay its members their statutory severance allowance or what they called, ‘severance package’.

The former council bosses made the appeal in Enugu when they paid a congratulatory visit to the Chief of Staff, Government House, Enugu, Dr. Festus Uzor.

Coordinator of the group, Hon. Ernest Nweze, in an address, told the Chief of Staff that according to the Enugu State Local Government Law  2000 that empowered the   creation of the development centres, they are entitled to severance packages.

“The Enugu State Local Government Law 2000 empowered the creation of the development centres and the appointment of chairmen by the then executive Governor of Enugu State.

“This bestowed on us all the rights and privileges of government appointees entitled to a severance package,” Nweze posited.

Nweze, however, lamented that while some of their colleagues were paid severance package, they seemed to have been forgotten.

“In the recent payment of these packages, we were either by commission or omission not included.   Kindly use your good office to let our governor know about this glaring omission with the aim of availing us with the payment.”

In his response, the   Chief of Staff, Dr. Uzor assured them that their message would be conveyed, saying that they deserve what they were asking for.

“I have heard your request. Be rest assured that the governor will hear it. You deserve what you are asking for,” he said

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying of