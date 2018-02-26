2019: APC trying to muzzle opposition, NRM cries out
- 26/02/2018 14:03:00
- 4
- 0
By Omeiza Ajayi
ABUJA—National Rescue Movement, NRM has condemned the ruling All Progressives Congress APC for what it described as the gross resort to underhand tactics to arm-twist the opposition into silence ahead of the 2019 general elections.
In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the NRM, Prince Chinedu Obi said the party “condemns in strong terms the action of the Kaduna State Government for demolishing the secretariat of a faction of APC in Kaduna metropolis led by Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi. By this action which looks like a rehearsal, the NRM sees the ruling party at both the federal and states it governs, of intention to intimidate opposition even within its ranks by using security agencies to capture power in 2019 by all means.
“This action of the Kaduna State Government is repulsive and excessively vindictive.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles