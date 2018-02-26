Home | News | General | 2019: APC trying to muzzle opposition, NRM cries out

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—National Rescue Movement, NRM has condemned the ruling All Progressives Congress APC for what it described as the gross resort to underhand tactics to arm-twist the opposition into silence ahead of the 2019 general elections.

APC

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the NRM, Prince Chinedu Obi said the party “condemns in strong terms the action of the Kaduna State Government for demolishing the secretariat of a faction of APC in Kaduna metropolis led by Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi. By this action which looks like a rehearsal, the NRM sees the ruling party at both the federal and states it governs, of intention to intimidate opposition even within its ranks by using security agencies to capture power in 2019 by all means.

“This action of the Kaduna State Government is repulsive and excessively vindictive.”

