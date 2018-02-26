Home | News | General | Cameroonian soldiers invade Cross River community, kill three

By Emma Una

CALABAR—MFUM, a border community in Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State has come under attack by soldiers from Cameroon, leaving three fishermen dead and two others with bullet wounds.

A resident of the area, Okpa Ekpe, told Vanguard on phone that the attack was an onslaught by soldiers from that country who are in pursuit of separatists agitating for Ambazonia Republic, a country for the Anglophone people who are in the south west part of Cameroon.

The eye witness said the attack lasted about three hours in the morning of Sunday and caught the fishermen who went out to the river to fish early in the day unawares.

“The shooting was intense and mainly directed to the Nigerian side of the Mfum border and lasted for about three hours. The Cameroon soldiers have been doing this occasionally since the agitation for independence by the South West people of Cameroon increased.”

Captain Kolawole Owolabi, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Army in Calabar could not be reached as his phone was switched off but Ms Irene Ugbo, the Police Public Relations Officer of Cross River Police Command, when contacted said she was not aware of any attack .

