Imo monarchs to be held responsible for clashes in their communities

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—THE Imo State government, has said traditional rulers in the state, will be answerable for any act of violence in their communities.

Head, Imo State, Bureau for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Mr. Peter Ohagwa, stated this while reacting to the reported communal clash between Ogbujioma community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area and Mbano Agwa in Oguta local government areas in the state.

The communal clash was said to have led to destruction of houses, with scores of people injured.

Those who lost their homes were said to have moved to take refuge in the neighbouring communities.

Speaking to Vanguard,Monday in Owerri, Ohagwa said: “My attention was drawn to the communal clash between five or six communities. There were some kind of unrest some people were abducted, some people shot. Houses were destroyed, some people were wounded in the process.

“So, we can’t fold our hands, I invited six traditional rulers, with their Presidents-General and youth leaders.

“At the end, we narrowed down to what has to do with an age-long land dispute between Ogbujioma autonomous community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area and Mbano Agwa autonomous community in Oguta Local Government Area, and this matter had already been decided by the court. But the boundary is the problem. This is the bone of contention.”

He warned that, “If there is any further attack, we will hold the traditional rulers of the three main communities including Okwu Ogbaku, responsible. They can’t tell us they do not know the black spots in their domain.

“We have asked the three communities involved to come back on the 12th of next month, we want to start listening to their problems with a view to resolving their matter.”

