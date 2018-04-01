Dino Melaye’s arrest, ‘arraignment’ spark confusion in Kogi

Melaye was said to have immediately jumped out of the vehicle, sustaining injuries in the process.

There was confusion and palpable power play on Tuesday afternoon in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, following the arrest and possible arraignment of Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi west senatorial district at the National Assembly.

At the police headquarters in Lokoja, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Aremu Adeniran, who invited journalist said Melaye had been evading police arrest in the past weeks following his indictment by two suspects who implicated him on alleged gun running.

Consequent upon this, the DPPRO said the police declared him wanted but he, by himself, walked into the Police Force headquarters on Tuesday following the condoning off of his house by armed police men.

According to him, the lawmaker will be arraigned in court on Wednesday with other suspects to answer to charges leveled against him.

However, few minutes after the address of the DPPRO, a certain police legal officer told some journalists that Melaye had been arraigned and remanded by a Magistrate court.

When journalist made inquiries on which court he was arraigned, the officer gave a conflicting reports.

Meanwhile, Alex Izinyon SAN, who was cited at the police headquarters was approached by journalists for his reaction to know the whereabouts of Dino Melaye but he refused to make any comment and quickly rushed into the office of the Commissioner of Police.

We learnt that Mike Ozokheme SAN, one of Dino Melaye’s counsel, was on his way from Abuja to join Izinyon, who is rumoured to be the counsel to Mohammed Audu, who was also indicted in the alleged gun running saga.

After waiting endlessly for the senator’s arrival, newsmen visited some courts in Lokoja to ascertain whether he was secretly arraigned.

Meanwhile, it was observed that well-armed police men condoned major streets along the police headquarters and popular magistrates’ courts in Lokoja.