Benue Church Killings Sacrilegious – Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has described as sacrilege the killings of Christians in a Catholic Church in Benue State by suspected herdsmen on Tuesday.

Osinbajo, who spoke at the Inauguration of the Deeper Life Bible Church new auditorium in Gbagada, condemned the debilitating act.

According to Osinbajo, the killing is heinous and sacrilegious for devilish minds to kill in a place of worship.

He said a morning mass was being held when the herdsmen struck and killed the worshippers.

The Vice President said the killings in the church was a ploy by the devil to cause religious war in Nigeria.

He said while the security agencies continued to work to bring the perpetrators to book, the body of Christ must not lose focus, but must do more in propagating the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Nobody can stop the preaching of the gospel of Jesus Christ. The Lord is building His church and the gate of hell cannot prevail against the church,” he said.

He urged the church to pray for the nation and the government, saying that running a government is like a spiritual warfare.