Dino Melaye Rushed To The Hospital After Breaking His Leg Trying To Escape From Police Custody (Photos) 
Dino Melaye Rushed To The Hospital After Breaking His Leg Trying To Escape From Police Custody (Photos) 



There was pandemonium at the popular Area 1 roundabout Abuja when suspected thugs loyal to the embattled Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi West) rescued him and whisked him away from the fully armed Special Anti-Robbery Squad.The drama which began at 2.10 pm lasted for about six minutes with the suspected thugs, in two Hilux van double-crossing the police escort, jerked up Melaye and threw him into one of the van and speed off.

According to reports, he was later rearrested and taken to Zankli hospital in the Mabushi district of Abuja, due to the injury he sustained while trying to flee.

He is expected to be paraded later this evening among other hardened criminals who implicated him in the crime that necessitated his arrest


