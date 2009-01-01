Home | News | General | Live Commentary: Liverpool vs Roma
Dino Melaye Rushed To The Hospital After Breaking His Leg Trying To Escape From Police Custody (Photos) 
I didn’t force any players to sign contracts – Rohr

Live Commentary: Liverpool vs Roma



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 45 minutes ago
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Welcome to Nigerianeye's live text coverage of the Champions League semi-final first-leg tie between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield.

The Reds are seeking a sixth triumph in the European Cup, 13 years on from their most recent success on the continent.

If the hosts' run to the last four this season was unexpected then the Giallorossi's was even more unlikely, as they are competing in their first Euro semi of any sort in 27 years after a memorable comeback win against Barcelona in the last round.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds on Merseyside with our extensive updates below.

OFFICIAL LINE-UPS

LIVERPOOL: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane

SUBS: Clyne, Wijnaldum, Klavan, Moreno, Mignolet, Ings, Solanke

ROMA: Becker; Fazio, Manolas, Jesus; Florenzi, De Rossi, Strootman, Kolarov; Under, Nainggolan; Dzeko

SUBS: Skorupski, Pellegrini, Perotti, Schick, Gonalons, Da Silva Peres, El Shaarawy

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 389