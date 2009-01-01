Live Commentary: Liverpool vs Roma

Welcome tolive text coverage of the Champions League semi-final first-leg tie between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield.

The Reds are seeking a sixth triumph in the European Cup, 13 years on from their most recent success on the continent.

If the hosts' run to the last four this season was unexpected then the Giallorossi's was even more unlikely, as they are competing in their first Euro semi of any sort in 27 years after a memorable comeback win against Barcelona in the last round.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds on Merseyside with our extensive updates below.

OFFICIAL LINE-UPS

LIVERPOOL: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane

SUBS: Clyne, Wijnaldum, Klavan, Moreno, Mignolet, Ings, Solanke

ROMA: Becker; Fazio, Manolas, Jesus; Florenzi, De Rossi, Strootman, Kolarov; Under, Nainggolan; Dzeko

SUBS: Skorupski, Pellegrini, Perotti, Schick, Gonalons, Da Silva Peres, El Shaarawy