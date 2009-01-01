Home | News | General | SARS Operatives Arrest Dino Melaye
SARS Operatives Arrest Dino Melaye



Operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad Tuesday morning arrested embattled lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West senatorial district.

The lawmaker, according to reliable sources, was arrested by the SARS and subsequently detained in a facility located opposite the old CBN junction along the Area 1 Expressway.
The SARS detention facility is known for imprisoning hardened criminals arrested for theft, murder, cultism and other criminal acts.
It was gathered that the Nigeria Police Force forcefully carried out the arrest of Melaye without arrest warrant or court order.
When the fiery lawmaker was contacted on phone, he sounded rattled, as background conversation suggested a struggle between himself and some of the operatives, after which his mobile lines were switched off.
Recall that initial attempts were made by the police to arrest Senator Melaye after immigration officials disembarked him from a flight to Morocco on Monday morning.
Following his release after three hours detention at the immigration office at the airport, the lawmaker’s house was besieged by over 80 armed policemen from yesterday until the early hours of Tuesday.
Details later...

