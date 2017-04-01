Home | News | General | Trump says N. Korea must ‘get rid of their nukes’
Trump says N. Korea must ‘get rid of their nukes’



US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on North Korea to abandon its nuclear program, when pressed about his definition of “denuclearization” ahead of an expected summit with the North’s leader Kim Jong Un.

Chinese leader calls for 'smooth' Kim-Trump talks
Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump

“It means they get rid of their nukes — very simple,” Trump told a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“It would be very easy for me to make a simple deal and claim victory. I don’t want to do that. I want them to get rid of their nukes.”

Kim has said he is willing to discuss “denuclearization” with Trump, but Pyongyang consistently defines the term as “denuclearization of the Korean peninsula” – code for the removal of America’s military presence in the South.

AFP

