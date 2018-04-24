Home | News | General | Photos: Dino Melaye in hospital
Trump praises North Korea’s Kim as `very open’, `very honourable’
Herdsmen/farmers crisis: ECOWAS set to review regulations

Photos: Dino Melaye in hospital



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 56 minutes ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

SENATOR Dino Melaye has been admitted in a private hospital in Abuja following injury he sustained after a successful escape from police grip while being taken to Lokoja.

Melaye-being-taken-to-Zankli-Hospital-Mabushi-Abuja

Dino Melaye sitting on the floor after jumping out of Police van and injuring himself… pic.twitter.com/5J1U9Lwjen

— BT-TV (@bttvng) April 24, 2018

Melaye-being-taken-into-Zankli-Hospital-Mabushi-Abuja
Melaye-being-taken-into-Zankli-Hospital-Mabushi-Abuja3
Dino Melaye in hospital

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 385