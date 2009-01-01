Home | News | General | LIVE: Liverpool 3 - 0 AS Roma (Champions League semifinals)

57' Sadio Mane attempts to send a low pass into the box from the edge of the penalty area, but the opposition's defence knocks the ball to safety.

56' Goooallll! Mohamed Salah shows great vision to find Sadio Mane with a cheeky pass inside the box, and his first-time shot is precise and sails into the bottom left corner.

55' Offiside! Sadio Mane times his run too early and the linesman raises his flag for offside.

51' Trent Alexander-Arnold plays a cross into the box in an attempt to find one of his teammates, but the defence manages to clear.

50' Corner kick! Sadio Mane goes on a solo run, but he fails to create a chance as an opposition player blocks him. The ball goes out for a corner.

47' Trent Alexander-Arnold attempts to curl the ball over the defensive wall from the free kick, but his effort fails to reach the goal.

46' Sub' Roma's manager Eusebio Di Francesco has decided to make a substitution during the half-time break. Patrik Schick comes on the pitch for Cengiz Under.

Halftime' That is it for the first half after the referee blows his whistle and the players head to their respective dressing rooms.

45' Gooaallllll! Roberto Firmino found Mohamed Salah inside the box, he spotted goalkeeper Alisson off his line and chipped the ball into the net. What a cheeky lob!

43' Roberto Firmino gets on the end of a good pass and from mid-range he unleashes a decent strike, but the shot is blocked by the defender. Corner kick. Liverpool will have an opportunity.

40' Chance! Georginio Wijnaldum connects with a cross on the edge of the box, controls the ball and pulls the trigger. Alisson makes a beautiful save to deny his effort which would have ended inside the right post.

38' Dejan Lovren latches on to the corner kick inside the box, but his header crashes against the crossbar! The goalkeeper would have been helpless.

36' Gooooallllllllll! Mohamed Salah gets a shot away from the edge of the box and scores into the top left corner. Roberto Firmino got the assists.

34' Goalll! oh wait, offiside! Sadio Mane has a goal ruled out for offside!

32' Sadio Mane sends a quick through ball into space for his teammate who is lurking close to the offside line, but one of the defenders intercepts and clears the danger.

32' Trent Alexander-Arnold takes the corner for Liverpool, but it is intercepted by the defender.

31' Corner kick! James Milner releases a low pass from just outside the box in an attempt to find his teammate, but one of the defenders calmly averts the threat. The referee and one of his assistants signal for a corner kick to Liverpool.

30' Offside! The game is interrupted as Edin Dzeko is flagged offside.

29' Big chance! Roma can not get near Sadio Mane, who finally takes a shot inside the box. The effort looks goalbound but went just over the bar at the last second.

26' Yellow card! Roma receive the first booking in the game as Juan Jesus is booked after bringing down an opponent

25' Trent Alexander-Arnold swings in a cross, but the ball is cleared to safety by one of the defending players.

20' Foul! Center referee, Felix Brych, blows his whistle and it is James Milner who is penalised for an offensive foul. Good decision ref.

19' Aleksandar Kolarov decided to surprise the goalkeeper with a quick shot from the edge of the box, but his effort crashes against the crossbar.

18' Sub! Problems for Jurgen Klopp as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is not able to play anymore. His injury is too serious and Georginio Wijnaldum replaces him.

17' Edin Dzeko plays a dangerous chip pass into the box in an attempt to set up one of his teammates, but the effort is intercepted by one of the defenders. AS Roma force a corner. Their opponents will face another attacking threat.

15' Man down! Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is asking for medical treatment, but he will have to leave the pitch in order to receive help from the physio.

13' Daniele De Rossi tries to find the head of a teammate in the box but overhits the cross.

10' Blocked pass! Andrew Robertson tries to slide the ball through to a teammate but it's well blocked by a defender.

9' Radja Nainggolan misses the target from a promising position for AS Roma, sending the ball well wide of the left post.

8' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets into a good shooting position. He wins some space for himself and drills a long-range daisy-cutter towards the middle of the goal. His good effort is, however, superbly saved by Alisson!

7' Offside! Cengiz Under is caught offside by the assistant referee

4' Chance! Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) receives a brilliant pass and wastes a big opportunity as his shot from inside the penalty area flies narrowly wide of the left post.

3' Great solo effort by Mohamed Salah as he beats two defenders before unleashing a low drive from just outside of the box towards the middle of the goal. The goalkeeper is ready and makes a decent save.

2' Kevin Strootman unleashes a beautiful mid-range volley to the middle of the goal, but his effort is thwarted by the keeper, and the score remains the same.

2' James Milner attempts to find one of his teammates with a fine lofted pass, but the defence reacts well to intercept the effort.

1' Hello and welcome to our live text commentary! We will provide you with instant updates of everything that happens in the match.

Official Lineup: Liverpool: Salah, Firmino, Mane, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson

AS Roma: Dzeko, Nainggolan, Under, Kolarov, Strootman, De Rossi, Florenzi, Jesus, Manolas, Fazio

Venue: Anfield

Time: 7:45pm (Nigerian time)

Referee: Felix Brych from Germany



