Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed appoints special assistant on Fulani affairs

The appointment of Abdul-Azeez Muhammad as special assistant, Fulani affairs, to represent Miyetti-Allah Breeders Association has been approved by the Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

Premium Times reports that Isiaka Gold, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 24, in Ilorin.

Gold claimed that the appointment was driven by the governor’s commitment to ensure harmonious relationship between herdsmen, farmers and other segments of the society.

"Many states across the country have been ravaged by bloodletting in the wake of unending clashes between farmers and suspected armed herdsmen," he said.

The SSG also submitted that the appointment would also serve to ease communication between members of the umbrella body of herders, the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), the government and local farmers in the state.

He also noted that the decision to appoint a special assistant on Fulani Affairs was reached at the enlarged meeting of the state Security Committee held recently, the news outlet reported further.

Going further, he congratulated the new special assistant, urging him to approach his new assignment with the diligence and dedication.

