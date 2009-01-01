Home | News | General | Fayose’s brother defects from PDP to Action Democratic Party

- Olanipekun Oluwayose, the half brother to Governor Ayo Fayose has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Action Democratic Party

- Oluwayose said he was leaving PDP due to the alleged failure of his brother during his tenure

- He also described Fayose’s continuity of endorsing his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as an attempt to prolong the sufferings of Ekiti people

Governor Ayo Fayose’s half brother, Olanipekun Oluwayose, on Tuesday, April 24, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

He said he was quitting the PDP due to the alleged failure of his brother during his tenure, adding that the state was now poorer.

Oluwayose, who shares the same father with the governor, formally announced his defection in his hometown, Afao-Ekiti, Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government Area, as ADB’s governorship aspirant, Segun Adewale, visited the community.

Oluwayose also described Fayose’s continuity agenda of endorsing his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as “an attempt to prolong the sufferings of Ekiti people and hold them in serv*tude.”

He said his conscience could not be reconciled with “the directionless situation facing the state.’’

“How can I ignore the pains that unpaid wages have brought on our people? If we want a better society, we must not let our relationship allow us to hold us back from standing by what is right.

“My decision to dump PDP for ADP is borne out of my patriotism for an Ekiti that works for everyone.

“ Ekiti is in shambles and we must embrace the right ideas that can take us out of the current economic and social doldrums.

“Let me make something clear here, I think today is the first time I’m meeting him (Adewale) but I have heard a lot about his capacity and resolve to turn a hopeless situation into an endless opportunity.

“We need someone of his standing to bring to bear his experience and discipline to the resuscitation of our social and economic values,” he said.

Oluwayose also pledged his commitment to the success of Adewale’s aspiration in Afao-Ekiti and the state as a whole during the July 14 poll, vowing to resist any attempt to manipulate the votes of the people.

Welcoming the defector and his supporters to ADP, Adewale said the party would provide good governance, create jobs and attract investment to Ekiti while making it a model state.

NAIJ.com previously reported that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) special ward congress to elect delegates to vote at the governorship primary which was conducted in Ekiti state on Saturday, April 21, was marred by violence and malpractices.

Vanguard reports that some hoodlums allegedly beat up former Ikere local government chairman, Banji Aluko.

Aluko was accused of working against “Ikere Agenda” by the thugs who reportedly flogged him with canes and sticks that were loaded inside a mini bus parked opposite the election venue at Odo Oja area of the town.

