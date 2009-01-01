Home | News | General | Nigeria police fail to parade Dino Melaye as Senator jumps out of moving vehicle

- Despite initial speculation, the police have failed to parade Senator Dino Melaye who was alleged supply to have supplied arms to two criminals

- Senator Dino Melaye who had earlier today submitted himself to the police had already been declared wanted by the police

- This was said to have followed his refusal to honour police invitation to defend allegations against him

- He was also alleged to have jumped out of a moving police vehicle when armed policemen were taking him to Lokoja to face trial

The Kogi state police command has on Tuesday, April 24, failed to parade Dino Melaye, the embattled Senator representing Kogi West over allegation of supplying arms to criminals.

Mr Aremu, the deputy force public relations officer, force headquarters, Abuja, told journalists in Lokoja that the senator was in police custody in Abuja, The Nation reports.

This came after allegation that Dino Melaye jumped out of a moving police vehicle when armed policemen were taking him to Lokoja to face trial for supplying arms to two thugs.

READ ALSO: President Buhari reacts to killing of 15 worshippers in Benue church

Recall that Senator Dino Melaye was declared wanted by the police following his alleged refusal to honour police invitation to defend allegations of illegal arms possession leveled against him by two suspected criminals.

The duo were paraded by the police in Lokoja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported that Nigerian Police on Tuesday in an earlier statement had broken their silence on Melaye, since his arrest and release on Monday by the Nigerian Immigration Service at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport and the police later cordoning off his Maitama home in Abuja.

READ ALSO: President Buhari reacts to killing of 15 worshippers in Benue church

In a statement, the police said they obtained a warrant of arrest and trailed Melaye to his house at Maitama, Abuja, which they cordoned off.

“He however surrendered himself to the police this morning, April 24, for investigation on the allegations against him,” the statement read.

“It would be recalled that working on actionable intelligence, the Kogi state police command personnel and federal special anti-robbery squad trailed and arrested two suspects Kabiru Saidu (Osama) and Nuhu Salisu (Small) on January 19, at Ogojueje in Dekina local government area of Kogi state.

"During investigation, they confessed to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of several kidnappings and armed robbery in different towns across Kogi state and its environs for which they have been on the wanted list of the Police for more than two years now.

“The gang leader Kabiru Saidu (Osama) revealed that he and his gang have been working as a political thug for one Alh. Mohammed Audu a politician in the state and that Alh. Mohammed Audu invited him to Abuja and introduced him to Senator Dino Melaye and they met on Airport road, Abuja inside the Senator Dino Melaye’s car in the month of December, 2017.

“He further revealed that Senator Dino Melaye handed over a bag containing one (1) AK47 rifle, two (2) pump action guns and the sum of four hundred and thirty thousand naira N430, 000.00 to share with his boys.

“Consequent on this indictment on the senator, the Nigeria police force, sent a letter of investigation activities/invitation dated and acknowledged on March 2, addressed to the Senate president, Federal Republic of Nigeria informing and requesting him to release Senator Dino Melaye to report to the police on the March 7, to answer to criminal offences of conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms levelled against him, and another separate letter was equally written in this regard, this was to enable the police investigation team carryout a discreet and thorough investigation into the case. But Senator Dino Melaye refused to honour the police invitations.

“Sequel to his refusal to honour police invitations, he was therefore watch listed through the Nigeria Police Interpol Office and in compliance to the Interpol ’s “watch list”, the officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service intercepted and collected his International Passport from him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. While this was on, he snatched the Passport from the officers at the Airport and bolted away to his house.

NAIJ.com had reported that Melaye was arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Melaye whose residence was besieged on Monday, April 23, by security agents was again arrested early Tuesday, April 24 and moved to the SARS Headquarters, Guzape, Abuja, which Vanguard says is located just opposite the old Central Bank of Nigeria junction along the Area 1 expressway.

Kogi West senatorial district to recall senator Dino Melaye from the Nigerian Senate on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...