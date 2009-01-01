Home | News | General | Champions League semi final preview: Liverpool vs Roma - Time of match and everything you need to know

Liverpool will host AS Roma at Anfield in the first leg of their quarter final clash

Roma came against all odd to eliminate favourites Barcelona in their quarter final

It is Liverpool's tenth appearance in the semi-finals, and they have proceeded to the final on seven occasions when they got to this stage

Five times European champions, Liverpool are set to welcome Seria A giants, Roma, on Tuesday April 24 for the first leg of the Champions League semi final. It’s Roma’s first appearance in the last four since 1984 - when they lost in the final, in Rome, to Liverpool!

It is Liverpool’s tenth appearance in the semi-finals, and they have proceeded to the final on seven occasions when they got to this stage.

Their last appearance at this stage, however, was a decade ago, when they were eliminated by Chelsea. They have only faced Italian opposition once at this stage, in the 1964/’65 aggregate defeat against Internazionale.

Jurgen Klopp's side have scored goals for fun so far in the tournament: 33 in total from ten games is a higher average than the Madrid side of 2013/’14 that scored 41 in 13 games. Barcelona hold the all-time record of 46 goals (from 16 games).

Roma who came against all odd to eliminate favourites Barcelona in their quarter final clash will now be facing their tenth knockout stage match against English sides, and to progress to the final here they will need to break a pattern which has seen them lose the six last.

They faced English opposition in the group stage this year, however, drawing 3-3 away and winning 3-0 at home against Chelsea.

Official Lineup:

Liverpool: Salah, Firmino, Mane, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson

AS Roma: Dzeko, Nainggolan, Under, Kolarov, Strootman, De Rossi, Florenzi, Jesus, Manolas, Fazio

Venue: Anfield

Time: 7:45pm (Nigerian time)

Referee: Felix Brych from Germany

NAIJ.com will be bringing you our esteem readers, live updates of the UEFA Champions League semi final.

