Champions League semi final preview: Liverpool vs Roma - Time of match and everything you need to know



- Liverpool will host AS Roma at Anfield in the first leg of their quarter final clash

- Roma came against all odd to eliminate favourites Barcelona in their quarter final

- It is Liverpool’s tenth appearance in the semi-finals, and they have proceeded to the final on seven occasions when they got to this stage

Five times European champions, Liverpool are set to welcome Seria A giants, Roma, on Tuesday April 24 for the first leg of the Champions League semi final. It’s Roma’s first appearance in the last four since 1984 - when they lost in the final, in Rome, to Liverpool!

It is Liverpool’s tenth appearance in the semi-finals, and they have proceeded to the final on seven occasions when they got to this stage.

