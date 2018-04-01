Home | News | General | Edo to engage 3, 600 as Obaseki pledges more opportunities for Edo youths

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed plan by the state government to engage 3,600 youths from the 18 local government areas to strengthen the state’s Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV) scheme. Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki (2nd left); Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele (left), Chairman, Edo State Strategic Planning Team, Prof Julius Ihonvbere (2nd right); and Edo State Youth leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Valentine Asuen (right), during the one-day Youth Entrepreneurship, Empowerment and Leadership Seminar organised by the state government in collaboration with the youth wing of the Edo State Chapter of APC at Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area, Edo State on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Speaking at a one-day, well-attended Youth Entrepreneurship, Empowerment and Leadership Seminar organised by the state government in collaboration with the youth wing of the Edo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) at Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area, Obaseki urged the youths to take their place in the development of the state and nation.

He noted that the seminar with the theme “Owning Your Future,” was designed to integrate the youth in the overall development of the state, as the government is in talks with the heads of local government councils to engage at least 200 youths from their local government areas.

“The youths will receive world class training on security; traffic management and other areas related to law and order,” he added.

The governor assured that youths are very strategic in his economic development plan for the state as he is committed to engaging them in productive activities to enable them contribute positively to the development of the state

“In the last 15 months we have employed over 45,000 Edo youths through Edo Jobs portal and we are calling on more youths to register as we have created a friendly business environment for investors to create more opportunities for the youths.”

Obaseki said his administration is ready to change the narrative that youths are better used as thugs and train them to be self sufficient and employers of labour.

“Politics must be used to expand the base for millions of youths who are the productive population,” the governor emphasized.

He noted that in the last 15 months, his administration has been able to win the hearts of the people through improved security; orderliness and the prevailing friendly environment for investors who are flocking to the state to invest.

He charged youths in the 192 wards across the state to prepare business proposals that are well tailored to business ideas within their locality as he will recommend them to investors to finance them.

Earlier, the APC Youth leader in the state Hon. Valentine Asuen, urged the youths to leverage on the business opportunities being provided across the state.

