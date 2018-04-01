Home | News | General | Buhari appoints two Deputy DGs for NIA
Melaye never avoided arrest – Melaye’s aide
NPA bans return of empty containers to seaports

Buhari appoints two Deputy DGs for NIA



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 45 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Omeiza Ajayi
ABUJA – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Amb. Apollonius Demenongu Agev from Benue State (North Central) and Mr. Kio Solomon Benibo Amieyeofori from Rivers State (South-South) as Deputy Directors-General (DDGs), at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

President Buhari

This was contained in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and signed by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office GSO, Olusegun Adekunle.

“The appointments are in fulfillment of Para. 4 (1) & (2) of the relevant Instrument establishing the NIA.

“The Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (DGNIA), in line with the provisions of the Instrument under reference, will assign areas of responsibilities to the DDGs who will assist him in carrying out his functions as Director-General. The appointments take immediate effect”, the statement added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 403