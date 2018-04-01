Buhari appoints two Deputy DGs for NIA
By Omeiza Ajayi
ABUJA – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Amb. Apollonius Demenongu Agev from Benue State (North Central) and Mr. Kio Solomon Benibo Amieyeofori from Rivers State (South-South) as Deputy Directors-General (DDGs), at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).
This was contained in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and signed by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office GSO, Olusegun Adekunle.
“The appointments are in fulfillment of Para. 4 (1) & (2) of the relevant Instrument establishing the NIA.
“The Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (DGNIA), in line with the provisions of the Instrument under reference, will assign areas of responsibilities to the DDGs who will assist him in carrying out his functions as Director-General. The appointments take immediate effect”, the statement added.
