FG appoints MDs for six FMCs

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday night approved the appointment of two new Medical Directors and the re-appointment of four others across six Federal Medical Centers.

This was made known in a statement, by the Director, Media and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs. Boade Akinola.

According to the statement the newly appointed medical directors and centers are: “Dr. Liasu Adeagbo Ahmed, Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State. Dr. Abudulkareem Jika Yusuf- Medical Director, Federal Neuro- Psychiatric Hospital, Kaduna State.

“Others are Dr. Aliyu Muhammad El- Ladan, Medical Director, National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Katsina State. Dr. Abubakar Musa, Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, Yobe State.

”Also appointed are Dr. Nasir Ibrahim Umar, Medical Director, National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Bauchi State. And Dr. Abduallhi Ibrahim, Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Azare, Bauchi State.

“The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire congratulated the new appointees and charged them to work with all stakeholders in the Health Sector for industrial peace and in support of Mr. President’s Change Agenda.”

