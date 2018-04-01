Home | News | General | How Dino Melaye escaped from Police while being taken to Lokoja – Police

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Force Headquarters has explained the circumstances leading to Tuesday’s escape of Senator Dino Melaye while being taken to Lokoja, Kogi State for possible parade and subsequent arraignment in court. Melaye-being-taken-to-Zankli-Hospital-Mabushi-Abuja

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP,told newsmen at the premises of Zanklin Hospital, where the senator is receiving treatment following the development, said Dino escaped around Area 1 area of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to him, men believed to be working for him got wind of the police movement and waylaid the police vehicle carrying him around the Area 1 area with their vehicle after which the senator jumped down and bolted away in the process.

According to Moshood, a middle aged woman was wounded in the process by the vehicle used by the senator’s men.

Moshood, who said the police have since set up machineries to investigate the circumstance leading to the escape of the senator, added that the senator would be charged for adding case of escape from lawful custody.

He said the vehicle used by the senator’s men to accost the police vehicle has since been recovered and taken into custody, saying useful information has been obtained from its handlers.

As at the time of filing this report, over 50 men of the police drawn from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, and other units of the organization have been deployed to the hospital where he is still being admitted.

Details coming…

