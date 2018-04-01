Dino Melaye: Jimoh Moshood with 30 police officers storm hospital
By Nwafor Sunday
The Police spokesman, Mr Jimoh Moshood has stormed the hospital where Senator Dino Melaye is currently receiving treatment along with 30 Police officers.
Recall that Dino was said to have jumped off a police vehicle conveying him to Lokoja and was equally reported to have injured and taken to Zankli Hospital in Mabushi area of Abuja.
However, reports have it that the police have arrested two persons (a man and a woman) said to be staff for unknown offence.
The policemen summoned the official of the hospital and demanded to know where Melaye was.
Details later:
