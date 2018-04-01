Home | News | General | Dino Melaye: Jimoh Moshood with 30 police officers storm hospital
How Dino Melaye escaped from Police while being taken to Lokoja – Police
BBNaija 2018: I don’t think Cee-C, Tobi should be in a romantic relationship – Tboss

Dino Melaye: Jimoh Moshood with 30 police officers storm hospital



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Nwafor Sunday

The Police spokesman, Mr Jimoh Moshood has stormed the hospital where Senator Dino Melaye is currently receiving treatment along with 30 Police officers.

Recall that Dino was said to have jumped off a police vehicle conveying him to Lokoja and was equally reported to have injured and taken to Zankli Hospital in Mabushi area of Abuja.

However, reports have it that the police have arrested two persons (a man and a woman) said to be staff for unknown offence.

The policemen summoned the official of the hospital and demanded to know where Melaye was.

Details later:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 403