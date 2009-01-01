Home | News | General | Just In: Buhari in closed-door meeting with APC governors in Aso Rock
Adesua Etomi steals show at recent outing, stuns in stylish jumpsuit (photos)
Salah utterly unstoppable as ruthless Liverpool thrash AS Roma in Champions League semi final first leg clash

Just In: Buhari in closed-door meeting with APC governors in Aso Rock



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- President Muhammadu Buhari met with governors of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC)

- The meeting which began at 8 pm would discuss issues including the forthcoming national convention

- Governors in attendance at the meeting include Nasir El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello , Simon Lalong, Jibrilla Bindow, Abdulaziz Yari, Rochas Okorocha and Abdulahi Ganduje

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, April 24, met behind closed door with governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reliably gathered that the meeting would discuss national issues including the forthcoming APC’s national convention slated for May 14 in Abuja.

The meeting, which began at about 8pm, was held inside the conference hall of the office of wife of the president at the presidential villa Abuja.

Already the leadership of the party has written the Independent National Electoral Commission to intimate it of plans to hold congresses and convention across the country.

READ ALSO: How Dino Melaye escaped and how we rearrested him - Police

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 405