Home | News | General | Salah utterly unstoppable as ruthless Liverpool thrash AS Roma in Champions League semi final first leg clash
Just In: Buhari in closed-door meeting with APC governors in Aso Rock
Only cooperation can help us clear Lagos of refuse - Lagos government speaks on environmental challenge

Salah utterly unstoppable as ruthless Liverpool thrash AS Roma in Champions League semi final first leg clash



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Premier League giants Liverpool have thrash AS Roma 5 - 2 in their Champions League semi finals first leg clash

- Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firminho got a brace while Mane score a lone goal

- Roma scored two late goals to give themselves a glimpse of home going into the second leg

Premier League giants Liverpool have thrash AS Roma 5 - 2 in their Champions League semi finals first leg clash at Anfield.

Salah and Firminho got a brace in the clash while Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane scored one also, before Roma had two late goals to keep their hopes of reaching the Champions League final slim.

See our detailed live update below:

90+3 Sub! Roberto Firmino is replaced by Ragnar Klavan

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 405