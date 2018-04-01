Home | News | General | Breaking: Dino Melaye re-arrested at Zankli hospital

By Nwafor Sunday

Police again have re-arrested the senator representing Kogi west constituency, Dino Melaye at a hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Recall that after his alleged escape from the police, Dino sustained injury and was rushed to a hospital.

Melaye-being-taken-into-Zankli-Hospital-Mabushi-Abuja

Reports have it that the Police spokesman, Mr Jimoh Moshood on hearing where Dino was, stormed the hospital along with 30 Police officers.

Currently, Dino has been re-arrested by the Nigerian police but have not been taken away from the hospital.

He is currently receiving treatment.

