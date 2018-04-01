Home | News | General | Breaking: Dino Melaye re-arrested at Zankli hospital
Disgraced OAU professor failed me for rejecting sex demands – Monica Osagie
American rapper Meek Mill released from prison

Breaking: Dino Melaye re-arrested at Zankli hospital



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 28 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Nwafor Sunday

Police again have re-arrested the senator representing Kogi west constituency, Dino Melaye at a hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Recall that after his alleged escape from the police, Dino sustained injury and was rushed to a hospital.

Melaye-being-taken-into-Zankli-Hospital-Mabushi-Abuja

Reports have it that the Police spokesman, Mr Jimoh Moshood on hearing where Dino was, stormed the hospital along with 30 Police officers.

Currently, Dino has been re-arrested by the Nigerian police but have not been taken away from the hospital.

He is currently receiving treatment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 405