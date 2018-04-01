BREAKING: 35 killed as herdsmen burn down entire Benue village
No fewer than 35 persons have been killed and several other still missing after suspected herdsmen attacked Tse Umenger in Mbadwem Council Ward of Guma LGA, Benue State.
DAILY POST gathered that the heavily armed men, numbering over 50, stormed the village on Tuesday around 7pm and set the entire village on fire.
Our reporter gathered that no single house is standing in Mbadwen village at the time of this report.
The attack came same day suspected herdsmen attacked Gwer East, killing 19 persons, including two Catholic priests.
More to come.
