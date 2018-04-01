Liverpool Thrash Roma 5-2 in Champions League semi-final

Liverpool have taken a firm grip on their UEFA Champions League semi-final after beating Roma 5-2 in the first leg at Anfield.
Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both scored twice, with Sadio Mane getting the other as the Reds romped into a 5-0 lead after 68 minutes.
However two late goals will give the Italian side hope ahead of the second leg in Rome.
Goals for Liverpool
Mohamed Salah (35)
Mohamed Salah (45)
S. Mané (56)
Roberto Firmino (61)
Goals for Roma
Roberto Firmino (68) E. Džeko (81)
D. Perotti (85 pen)
