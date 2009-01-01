Home | News | General | Dons brainstorm on survival of private varsities

By Godwin Oghre

Oghara—IT was generally agreed by university lecturers during a gathering at the Western Delta University, WDU, Oghara, Delta State, that for private universities to survive the present harsh economic reality, government and others including private the oil sector must make funds available to them.

The position was taken at the 4th public lecture of the university, titled, Private Universities and the Challenges of Educational Development in Nigeria, at WDU.

In his lecture, Prof. Shedrack Gaya Best of the Department of Political Science, University of Jos, said: “Since private universities provide additional opportunities for prospective undergraduates, thereby widening educational space in the country, they should not be ignored by government, oil companies and other private sectors.”

Also speaking, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, now Chairman of Council and Pro-Chancellor of WDU, Prof. Andrew Onokaroraye, warned of the dangers of seeking overseas education while abandoning the country’s private universities.

Meanwhile, WDU Vice Chancellor, Prof (Mrs) Otete Okobiah, who performed the 11th undergraduate matriculation ceremony of the university, said the institution has formally admitted a total of 125 new intakes for the 2017/2018 academic session.

