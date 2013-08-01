Home | News | General | Ship brokerage institute, others berate failure of RIMS

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian branch of the Institute of Chartered Ship Brokers, ICS, of London, yesterday, berated the failure of the Revenue Invoice Management System, RIMS, initiated by the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, about four years ago.

Speaking at this year’s Annual General Meeting of the Institute, Mr. Michael Akoh, a member of the Institute, said that poor computer network and lack of modern computer system has brought about delays in processing vessel arrival berthing and unberthing which has resulted into loss of time and revenue to operators. Akoh explained that NPA’s RIMS is not working, adding that the inefficiency of the system is telling on shipping operations across the ports in Nigeria.

Sea port

He said: “Poor computer network and lack of modern computer system and strong, stable internet connection have caused delays in processing vessel arrival thereby resulting to loss of time for vessels that call at the ports.

This has obviously resulted in high cost of port operation in Nigeria. At a point, bills for shipping services are hand written because of the failure of the system and this takes a long time to prepare.”

Other stakeholders have also lamented the inefficiency of the RIMS just as they have concluded plans to confront the management on the failure of the project.

In a text response to Vanguard enquiries, Mr. Dapo Ezekiel said: “It is ludicrous and bad planning for you to initiate a very good program like RIMS to enhance productivity and efficiency of ports activities without supporting it with a robust internet system. Today no network, tomorrow server is hanging, the next day it is another problem.”

Ibru Steve said in another text message said: “ I still do not understand why we can’t come together to x-ray what we have been going through and input it in print then send same to the Managing Director of NPA for action plan. We keep complaining of a particular issue without addressing it.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General