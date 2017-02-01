Home | News | General | Don’t impose players on Rohr, Ikhana warns Pinnick, Dikko

Veteran coach, Kadiri Ihkana has warned Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick and League Management Company ( LMC) chairman, Shehu Dikko not to impose home-based players on Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

Ikana argued that Rohr should be given a freedom of choice as he prepares for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Gernot Rohr

‘’If a player is not qualified to be in the World Cup it is not by force, allow the coach to do his job so that we will be able to shift blame to anywhere we want to shift it to,’’ the 2003 CAF Coach of the Year said.

Ikhana added : ‘’If we say because we have local players playing in the league and one or two is to follow I don’t think that is good for the coach and it is not good for the team and it is not good for Nigeria as well.’’

Enyimba netminder Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Akwa United striker Gabriel Okechukwu were the two home-based player named to the Super Eagles squad for their friendlies in March against Poland and Serbia.

In previous World Cups, only seven players classed as ‘home-based’ – Austin Ejide, Vincent Enyeama, Femi Opabunmi, Ejike Uzoenyi, Azubuike Egwuekwe, Kunle Odunlami and Chigozie Agbim – have

