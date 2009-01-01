Home | News | General | 2019: Student union endorses philanthropist for Delta Assembly

By Simon Adewale

COALITION of Delta State Students, CODESSTU, has presented a certificate of endorsement to a Delta State legislative hopeful, Comr Anthony Ebitonmo Alapala, in his ambition to clinch the Burutu Constituency seat at the Delta State House of Assembly come 2019.

Presenting the endorsement certificate to Alapala at his campaign office in Warri, the president of CODESSTU, Comr Oyenka Ofuluwe, noted that the endorsement was done in recognition of his contributions to humanity.

He said: “The aspirant’s scholarship and youth empowerment schemes, as well as community development efforts across the Niger Delta had earned him the student union’s support.

“We are presenting this certificate of endorsement to him to let his people know that CODESSTU in collaboration with Burutu students have given their support to him.”

