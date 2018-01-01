Home | News | General | Itsekiri leaders hold lecture on way forward

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Itsekiri leaders will, Saturday gather in Warri under the aegis of Itsekiri Progress Club, IPC, to discuss the way forward for the Itsekiri nation.

Spokesman of the IPC, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, said it will be the 10th anniversary lecture of the forum with the theme: Restoring the Dignity of the Itsekiri Nation, adding that the event would be chaired by Chief Brown Mene.

Arenyeka, a former Chief of Staff to former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, said the event billed to take off from 1pm would see Itsekiri leaders evolve solutions to contemporary challenges confronting the Itsekiri nation .

“It will be a forum to talk of the educational advancement of Itsekiri. This body has been at the forefront of sensitizing the federal and state governments in the last 10 years on the plight of the Itsekiri nation and we will continue to do so to save itsekiri communities from environmental pollution arising from oil exploration. The club has always preached the growth of the Itsekiri nation,” he said.

