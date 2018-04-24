Home | News | General | CCT begins trial of 18 politicians, 32 others in Bauchi

THE Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, yesterday, commenced sitting in Bauchi to try 55 defaulters who violated various provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Danladi Umar, who said the tribunal was sitting in Bauchi State for the first time, promised that all cases would be treated dispassionately to ensure that justice and called for the cooperation for smooth conduct of the trial.

Ibrahim Al-hassan, Head of Press and Public Relations of the CCT, told News Agency of Nigeria that the sitting would last four days, and that the defaulters were political appointees, para-military personnel as well as federal, state and local government civil servants working in the state.

Giving a breakdown of list of those to be docked, he said 18 were political appointees,10 police officers, four NDLEA personnel, one Customs officer and 22 career civil servants working with the local, state and federal governments.

He then advised defaulters invited to appear before the tribunal and defend the charges brought against them.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...