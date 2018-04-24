Home | News | General | CCT begins trial of 18 politicians, 32 others in Bauchi
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
We are now convinced of total victory over Wike - Campaign chairmen commend Amaechi for supporting APC candidate

CCT begins trial of 18 politicians, 32 others in Bauchi



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 24/04/2018 21:38:00
  • 8
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

THE Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, yesterday, commenced sitting in Bauchi to try 55 defaulters who violated various provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Danladi Umar, who said the tribunal was sitting in Bauchi State for the first time,  promised that all cases would be treated dispassionately to ensure that justice and called for the cooperation for smooth conduct of the trial.

Ibrahim Al-hassan, Head of Press and Public Relations of the CCT, told News Agency of Nigeria  that the sitting would last four days, and that the defaulters were political appointees, para-military personnel as well as federal, state and local government civil servants working in the state.

Giving a breakdown of list of those to be docked, he said 18 were political appointees,10 police officers, four NDLEA personnel, one Customs officer and 22 career civil servants working with the local, state and federal governments.

He then advised defaulters invited to appear before the tribunal and defend the charges brought against them.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 235