2019: Work for Okowa’s re-election —Delta PDP

By Precious Nicholas

PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, stakeholders in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State has called on the people of Ika Federal Constituency to work for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the 2019 general elections in the country.

•Okowa

The stakeholders, on the platform of Bridge Builders, BB, spoke through the group’s Chairman, Chuks Emuebie, during an enlarged meeting of members of BB at Abavo where prayers were offered for the governor, his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro and members of the state executive council.

According to him, “There is absolute need for the people of Ika Federal Constituency to be united in order to give Governor Okowa an overwhelming victory in next year’s gubernatorial polls in the state,” adding that the governor had done excellently well and deserved to be re-elected for a second term.

In his remarks during the meeting/prayer session the convener of the group, Mr. Peter Idion, reiterated the need for massive support for the Okowa-led administration in the state.

