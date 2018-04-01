Ambode at US business parley, woos investors to Lagos
- 11 hours 45 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
By Kingsley Adegboye
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has invited international companies to invest in the state, predicting that the state will become the investment destination of choice in West Africa.
In his keynote message to members of Business Council for International Understanding, the prestigious American business organisation in Washington, DC.
Ambode said: “Lagos is open for business and our focus is on adding value and working with those who will add value to Lagos and Lagosians”, the governor told more than 30 investors at the exclusive event.
“As a future mega city, with our rate of growth, we must face the impending challenges and plan for and embrace the opportunities that come with these challenges.”
The event, sponsored by Rendeavour, Africa’s largest urban land developer, and APR Energy, a global leader in power generation, was attended by members of the United States government and the private sector. Participants included the U.S. Trade & Development Agency, IBM, Uber, Shell, Chevron, FlourMills and Citi Bank, as well as senior members of the Lagos State Government.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles