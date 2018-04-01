Home | News | General | Ambode at US business parley, woos investors to Lagos

By Kingsley Adegboye

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has invited international companies to invest in the state, predicting that the state will become the investment destination of choice in West Africa.

FORUM: Mr. Frank Mosier, Chairman of Rendeavour (left) and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State at an investment forum organised by members of the Business Council for International Understanding, in Washington, DC, USA.

In his keynote message to members of Business Council for International Understanding, the prestigious American business organisation in Washington, DC.

Ambode said: “Lagos is open for business and our focus is on adding value and working with those who will add value to Lagos and Lagosians”, the governor told more than 30 investors at the exclusive event.

“As a future mega city, with our rate of growth, we must face the impending challenges and plan for and embrace the opportunities that come with these challenges.”

The event, sponsored by Rendeavour, Africa’s largest urban land developer, and APR Energy, a global leader in power generation, was attended by members of the United States government and the private sector. Participants included the U.S. Trade & Development Agency, IBM, Uber, Shell, Chevron, FlourMills and Citi Bank, as well as senior members of the Lagos State Government.

