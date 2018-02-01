Home | News | General | Lagos traders clash with LCDA over market demolition

Members of Ile-Epo Commodity Market Association, Lagos, have raised the alarm over moves to demolish the market by Agbado-Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, LCDA.

The traders toook to the streets in a peaceful demonstration, bearing placards with inscriptions such as: “We say no to demolition”, Ambode, please come to our rescue”, “Ambode save Oke-odo market from demolition.”

Financial Secretary of Araromi Oke-Odo Market Association, Mrs. Egbu Augustina, told newsmen that the market leaders had kicked against the demolition because of thousands of traders, especially widows, who will lose their source of livelihood.

Representative of the Hausa community, Yinasa Yusuf, said: “We have a business turnover that runs into millions, but since last Friday, we could barely sell up to N100,000 worth of goods.

“We believe the state government can intervene and bring peace to this troubling situation.”

Govt reacts

In his response, Chairman, Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA, Arogun Augustne Adeoye, said the planned upgrade of the market was on ground before he assumed office saying he did not initiate the upgrade of the market. He noted that currently, the market does not meet up with the mega city agenda of the state government and thus an upgrade of the market was essential.

Asked if the traders, their leaders’ interests and investments are put into consideration, Adeoye said the market leaders have agreed, except two or three persons who are against the upgrade.

Although he admitted that the upgrade was initiated by the council, he added that it requires the approval of the state government for any upgrade to be done.

The council boss said anyone aggrieved or has any documents to back up his or her property in the market should approach the state government and the developer for resolution.

