Home | News | General | Nigerian, Chinese economies complementary — Chao Xiaoliang

CONSUL General of China in Lagos, Chao Xiaoliang, yesterday said that China and Nigeria share a lot of similarities and the economies of the two countries are highly complementary.

Chao Xiaoliang

Speaking at a seminar in Lagos on the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, policy, Chao Xiaoliang reiterated that the bilateral ties and economic cooperation between the two countries have a solid foundation, a great potential and bright future.

He said: “The seminar tends among other things to give details of SON policy and participants can deepen their understanding of Nigerian laws and regulations of goods quality. Chinese merchants in Nigeria will increase their awareness of quality and law compliance.

“China will continue to work together with the rest of the world including Nigeria and promote a community with a shared future for mankind.”

Xiaoliang also maintained that “China-Nigeria relationship has a new development opportunity. As long as we push forward pragmatic cooperation in various fields, we will certainly grasp the historical chance to bring China-Nigeria strategic partnership to a new level.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...