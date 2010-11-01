Home | News | General | Hold FG responsible for health workers’ strike —MHWUN

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

MEDICAL and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, MHWUN, yesterday asked Nigerians to hold the Federal Government responsible for the ongoing nationwide strike by health workers under the platform of Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, warning that “until the government does the needful the industrial action will continue.

An empty ward

President of the union, Mr Biobelemoya Josia, while appealing to Nigerians to bear with the striking workers, however warned that very soon, all public institutions nationwide, including states and local governments would be shut down.”

Josia alleged that government was already using security operatives to brutalise and harass union officials, citing a case at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Owerri, Imo State, where security operatives allegedly brutalized officials monitoring the industrial action.

According to him, “we are already collating and compiling cases of brutalization of labour leaders over the ongoing strike. This action of government cannot intimidate us but will only worsen the situation.”

MHWUN President, said for now the action had been effective and total, saying: “The state and local government health workers had wanted to join as soon as the strike commenced, but we pleaded with them and restrained them to exercise patience because of the masses.”

