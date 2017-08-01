Home | News | General | Lawyer gives INEC 7 days ultimatum on Bauchi South senatorial by-election

By Suzan Edeh

BAUCHI — A legal practitioner and an indigene of Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Mukhtar Usman, has given the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, an ultimatum of seven days to conduct the Bauchi South Senatorial by-election or face legal action.

In a letter sent to the commission on April 20, 2018,Mukhtar stated that on March 17, 2018, the senator representing Bauchi South Senator District, Ali Wakili, died and consequently, the seat he occupied became vacant.

He said as a result of the vacancy in the Senate created by Wakili’s demise, it became imperative for the INEC to conduct a by-election as stated in Section 76 subsection 2 of the 1999 constitution.

The legal practitioner faulted INEC over its failure to discharge its constitutional duty within the prescribed time frame which elapsed on April 16, 2018.

He said: “ We have the instruction of our client to hereby formally demand from your commission, a conduct of a by-election into the vacant seat of Bauchi South Senatorial district within seven days from date of receipt of this letter.

“In the event your commission fails to conduct the election, our client, Mukhtar Abubakar Usman, would not hesitate in instituting a legal action to seek the intervention of court of justice by obtaining a prerogative writ of Mandamus compelling your commission to conduct the by-election into the seat of the senator representing Bauchi South senatorial district forthwith.”

