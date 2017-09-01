Home | News | General | Enugu community donates 68.3 hectares of land to private varsity

By Chinenyeh Ozor

THE age-long feud over the proposed establishment of a private university in Nguru community has finally been laid to rest as the community in Nsukka local government area, Enugu state have donated 68.3 hectares of land, signed, sealed and delivered agreement for the proposed private University in the area.

In brief but solenm ceremony of the peace accord of the community which divided the community into factions over the proposed private university, the eldest man of Nguru community Edeoga Ekete Onyishi (Attama Ezeogudu) said that the peace committee was initiated to broker lasting peace in the community for the purpose of the private university which was attracted by one of her illustrious son Rev. Fr. Paul Martins Obayi of the famous Okunerere adoration ministry, Nsukka.

Elder Onyishi said that the presentation of the report of the peace committee was the climax to end the age-long bickering, anger and acrimony that have undermined peace and development of the community for several months now, pointing out that “the agreement of deed of gift has been signed, sealed and delivered for the cleric to mobilise and move to site in accordance with the laid down rules of the agreement as stated between the two parties involved.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...