Home | News | General | How Nigeria can improve contract performance — Experts

By Destiny Eseaga

EXPERTS in the supply chain management sector at a one day event organised by the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, CIPS, in Lagos, have identified ways Nigeria can improve on her poor contract performance.

The experts noted that poor monitoring, corruption, inconsistent government policies and bloated bureaucracy among others, are some of the factors affecting contract performance in the country.

With the theme: “The Strategic Role of Procurement and Supply Chain in the Nigerian Economy,” the experts suggested that a transformative leadership at all tiers of government, realigned budget planning, embedded ethics and compliance and a fully operational Public Procurement Act (2007), particularly the establishment of National Council on Public Procurement would help block leakages, improve contract performance and create maximum impact on the economy among others.

Senior Procurement Manager, Wells and Projects, Shell Petroleum and Development Corporation, Port Harcourt, River State, Mr. Arinze Oduah, revealed that “structural constraints, aside Nigeria’s economic growth, is hampered by a massive infrastructural deficit and closing the gap required shrewd capital expenditure over a long term.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...