APC national Chair: Nigerian Professionals root for Emokpaire

By Dave Oso

A group of Nigerian professionals, within and outside Nigeria, Contact Group (CG) has urged former Chairman of Action Congress of Nigeria, United Kingdom Chapter, Dr. Ibrahim Emokpaire to join the race for the post of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group, in a statement by its media officer, Ibrahim Sule said Emokpaire has the requisite knowledge and ability to take the party to greater heights.

He said: ‘’While serving as the chairman of the ACN UK, and as a founding member of APC, Emokpaire displayed a high sense of purpose and competence in his efforts to ensure that APC garnered much support at infancy, especially in the UK and in his home state.’’

The group, while commending the present national executive of the party, said new people are needed to run the affairs of the party right now, especially at the national level, considering the fact that the party is currently factionalised.

Ibrahim added that the group believes that Emokpaire would perform better as party chairman because of his non-alignment to any of the factions in the party, noting: “Emokpaire is a complete party man, who believes in the oneness of the party. He is a die-hard democrat.”

While commending the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over his efforts at reconciling aggrieved groups in the party, the group said: “We believe if Emokpaire is elected the national chair of the party, he will bring his experience to bear and move the party forward with fresh ideas.”

