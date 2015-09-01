Home | News | General | UNICAL bars students yet to pay fees from writing exams
UNICAL bars students yet to pay fees from writing exams



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 26 minutes ago
By Emma Una

CALABAR— THOUSANDS of students, including final year students, of the University of Calabar, Cross River State,  yet to complete payment of their school fees, have been stopped from writing the university’s second semester examinations.

Addressing a group of final year students who identified themselves as students of the Faculty of Management Science, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, Prof Uche Amalu, said that management  took the tough stance after observing with dismay the laxity shown towards prompt payment of  fees by thousands of students.

Prof Amalu told the students who gathered around the gate leading to the Vice Chancellor’s block to appeal for more time to pay their fees   “The Vice Chancellor, Professor Zana Akpagu is aware that some students come from humble background.

That, however,    will not  deter the management from enforcing its decision owing to the long period of grace observed and the nonchalant attitude  of many students towards payment of fees. The Management of the university  will be failing in its duty of providing basic necessities to students if it trifles with payment of school charges.”

