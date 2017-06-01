Home | News | General | Lagos disburses N9.29bn to 2,466 retirees

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos State Government has paid N9.29 billion to 2,466 retirees, to assist them prepare for life after active service.

Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, Dr. Akintola Benson, who stated this at the annual Ministerial Press Briefing to commemorate Governor Akinwumi Ambode’s third year in office, said the fund was disbursed in 11 batches to the retirees last year.

Benson noted that 80 deceased employees were also paid N220.7 million, increasing number of deceased employees paid through the State Pension Commission to 130.

Aside this, the commissioner stressed that Lagos State Government has said that it achieved industrial peace within the State public service through consistent engagements and interactions with unions operating in the state’s public service.

He stated that the government had been able to run smoothly for three years without its employees embarking on strike action.

Benson said the Lagos State Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, JNC, which is the initiative of the present government in the state holds statutory meetings between government and unions in the public service twice in a year to address and decide for implementation issues pertaining to the welfare of the staff as well as promote industrial harmony in the service.

Oke said,” So far from the inception of the initiation of Governor’s interactive sessions with the leadership of the unions in the Lagos Public Service JNC.

