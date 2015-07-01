Home | News | General | APC chairmanship: Oshiomhole not alternative to Oyegun —Airhiavbere
Chivita juices co-sponsors World Speech Day Lagos
O’TUDOR: My race for new generation of entrepreneurs

APC chairmanship: Oshiomhole not alternative to Oyegun —Airhiavbere



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 38 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Major-General Charles Airhiavbere (retd), has faulted the endorsement of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the South-South caucus of the party for the national chairmanship position.

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

He said Oshiomhole is not an alternative to Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Airhiavbere, who spoke on the division in the South-South chapter of the APC over the choice of Odigie-Oyegun and Oshiomhole for the APC chairmanship position, said Oyegun remains the best candidate given how he has been able to keep the ruling party together despite all the challenges it has faced after winning the 2015 presidential election.

He maintained that Oshiomhole as a former governor does not mean that he is going to make a good party chairman because he has not been tested.

His words: “The division in South-South is normal and I believe that if there is healthy competition, it means APC is still very vibrant and it is a party to beat. But, Oshiomhole is not an alternative to Odigie-Oyegun. That is the truth and that is my stand.

“Oshiomhole is not an alternative to Odigie-Oyegun if the APC national chairman is going to come from Edo State. He is not an alternative because we know the contribution of everybody to the party. So, my take is let Odigie-Oyegun remain.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 378