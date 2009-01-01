Home | News | General | Davido curves lady at the club, reacts to rumours about him and Zimbabwean actress

Davido is currently making the news after a video of himself surfaced online.

When a man is in love and committed, it isn't rocket science to figure it out. A video currently trending on social media shows that Davido is indeed the king of curves.

Following the recent incidence in Zimbabwe where fans accused the singer of making sexual advances to an actress identified as Boity which reportedly earned Davido a slap, he seems to be keeping his distance from the ladies.

The video captures a lady trying to get a hug from Davido. After several attempts at trying to get a an embrace from the singer who would yield into her advances, she eventually gave up.s

Davido who posted the video on his Snapchat, gave a rather direct explanation for his actions. In his words, “After they will say i want to f*ck them”.

See video below:

Meanwhile, fans are gearing up in anticipation for a new banger from Davido. He recently took to social media to announce that he would be releasing a new single on Chioma's birthday.

Although he didn't share the title of the song, fans are guessing it's either named after his Chioma or is about her.

