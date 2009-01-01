Home | News | General | Champions League semi final preview: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid - everything you need to know
Champions League semi final preview: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid - everything you need to know



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 44 minutes ago
- Bayern Munich will play Real Madrid in the second semi finals

- Both teams will be meeting for the seventh time in the last four

- Real defeated the Bavarians in last season's quarter final tie

The stage is set for the second Champions League semi final match between Bayern Munich and defending champions Real Madrid.

The Bundesliga champions will be welcoming the Spanish side to the Allianz Arena on April, 25, in the crucial first leg tie.

Both sides clashed in last season's quarter finals where Madrid qualified at the expense of the Bavarians and it will be their seventh semi final clash.

