Champions League semi final preview: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid - everything you need to know

- Bayern Munich will play Real Madrid in the second semi finals

- Both teams will be meeting for the seventh time in the last four

- Real defeated the Bavarians in last season's quarter final tie

The stage is set for the second Champions League semi final match between Bayern Munich and defending champions Real Madrid.

The Bundesliga champions will be welcoming the Spanish side to the Allianz Arena on April, 25, in the crucial first leg tie.

Both sides clashed in last season's quarter finals where Madrid qualified at the expense of the Bavarians and it will be their seventh semi final clash.

Zinedine Zidane's side are chasing their third consecutive Champions League success and they will be depending on their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo who already has 15 goals to best at his best.

Jupp Heynckes' men will chasing their first European title since 2013 where they defeated fellow German counterparts Dortmund in the final.

James Rodriguez will be looking to prove a point to Los Blancos who loaned him to the Allianz outfit in the summer after frustrating times at the Bernabeu.

However Arturo Vidal who was sent off in last season's contest will be doubtful for the encounter as he is currently recovering from a knee injury.

Real qualified in a controversial circumstance where they awarded a last minute penalty by referee Michael Oliver as the tie finished 4-3 on aggregate.

Bayern took advantage of their first leg 2-1 win against Sevilla as the second leg ended in a goaless draw.

Predicted Line up:

Bayern Munich: Ulreich; Kimmich, Hummels, Boateng, Alaba; Martínez, Thiago; James, Müller, Ribéry; Lewandowski

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić, Isco; Benzema, Ronaldo

Venue: Allianz Arena

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers

Time: 7:45pm

NAIJ.com will be bringing you our esteem readers, live updates of the UEFA Champions League semi final.

