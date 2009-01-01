Home | News | General | Trouble for Arsenal as Atletico Madrid include Diego Costa in the squad to face Arsenal in their Europa League semi final clash

- Arsenal host Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday for their Europa League semi final clash

- Diego Simeone has included Diego Costa in his team that will face the Gunners in the first leg of the clash

- The Spaniard suffered a hamstring against Sporting Lisbon but his manager is hoping he can be fit for the meeting

- The Argentine born manager also says he expects the former Chelsea man to be fit for the return leg in Spain

Atletico Madrid have included their star striker Diego Costa in their team for this week’s Europa League semi final first leg clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The 29-year-old was initially ruled out of the clash after suffering a hamstring injury in his side’s slim defeat to Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of their quarterfinal clash earlier this month.

Costa hasn’t featured for Diego Simeone’s men in their last three matches but his manager is hoping the striker will be fit for the fixture.

Having re-joined Atletico during the winter transfer window in a €66 million worth deal, the former Chelsea has scored three goals in 12 matches for his new side.

While reacting to questions ahead of the Thursday’s encounter, Simeone said: "The doctors will inform us but I think it won't be possible for him to be ready for Thursday game.”

He further explained that he will be available for the second leg of the meeting in Spain a week later as the two sides are battling for a spot in the final of the competition.

"He will be for sure in the return leg, but I think he has no chances to be in the first leg."

Though, not sure if he would be fit for the fixture but regardless has been named as part of the 20-man squad to face Arsene Wenger's men.

The Spaniard scored three goals against the Gunners while at Chelsea in his three year reign, including the winning goal at the Emirates in 2016.

Diego Costa after picking up hamstring in Portugal source: Getty

He however isn’t in the good books of Arsenal fans following his role in Gabriel Paulista's red card back in a 2015 clash which Chelsea won 2-0.

Costa has been impressive for Diego Simeone’s men since he returned to the club in January, helping the team to stay competitive in the Spanish League this term.

He got his professional career started at Braga in 2006 but didn’t feature for the team before he was sent on loan to Penafiel the same year.

In 2007, he joined Atletico Madrid but was immediately loaned out to Braga, where he made six appearances in the first half of the season.

Costa completed the same term at Celta Vigo, and in 2008 Albacete signed him on loan until his loan spell expired in 2009.

He returned to Atletico for the second time after spending one year at Valladolid with eight goals from 34 matches.

Chelsea signed him in 2014 and scored 52 goals in 89 games before he dumped the Blues finally in January to return Atletico.

