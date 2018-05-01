Home | News | General | PFN declares one-year prayer over alleged killings by suspected herdsmen

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev Felix Omobude, has declared a one-year prayer project for peace and harmony in Nigeria following the alleged killing of citizens by suspected herdsmen and armed gangs.

President of the PFN, Rev Felix Omobude on Tuesday, April 24, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to deal with the ugly security situation in the country.

Omobude in a press statement in Benin, decried the mindless blood-letting in the country and called on calling on Christians and non-Christians alike to join in the prayer exercise holding from May 1, 2018 to April 31 2019.

The statement read in part: "We cannot continue like this as a nation and as a people. A situation where some criminally-minded people are holding the nation and Nigerians hostage is not acceptable. Every day, you hear of killings by Boko Haram, herdsmen or other armed criminal gangs operating in the country. This is barbaric and the security forces should do more to stop the senseless killings and destruction of property.

“It is time for the government to do the needful by protecting lives and property of its citizens. Perpetrators of these heinous crimes should be apprehended and adequately punished for their crimes. PFN is urging all political leaders, particularly elected government functionaries, to concentrate their efforts in arresting the ongoing human carnage in the country instead of engaging in election campaigns for 2019.

He also said the continuous incarceration of the Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu, by the Boko Haram sect was worrisome.

Omobude said Leah should not be made to continue to suffer inhuman treatment in the hands of Boko Haram members because of her refusal to renounce Christianity and accept Islam as her religion.

Meanwhile, impromptu protests erupted in major areas of Makurdi, the Benue state capital as news of the killing of two priests and 17 worshipers by suspected armed herdsmen filtered into the town.

Among the victims were two priests; Rev Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha, two primary school headmasters; Peter Di*k and Ape Chia, a secondary school principal; Michael Tor and 14 other worshipers.

The victims had gone to morning mass at St Ignatius Quasi Parish when their attackers who had laid ambush on the community attacked them around 5.30 am and killed them.

The herdsmen extended their terror to other villagers burnt their houses numbering about 100.

