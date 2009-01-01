Home | News | General | Honest Nigerian Imam shows integrity as he returns a bag full of money he found while in Mecca (photos)

- A Nigerian man has shown integrity while he was on pilgrimage in Mecca

- The man who is an Imam returned a bag of money he found in Mecca

- He shared a photo of the bag of money he returned to the police

NAIJ.com came across a story that shows true integrity. A Nigerian man who was on pilgrimage in Mecca has showed the depths of his integrity after he reportedly returned a bag of money he found.

The man who is an Imam took to social media to share the story of how he found the bag of money. The Imam identified as Ejalonibu Ganiyu shared the story on his Facebook page.

Ganiyu revealed that he had found the bag of money after observing his evening prayers. The honest man said he had immediately called the police to hand it over to them in other to find the owner of the money.

Photo source: Facebook user Ejalonibu Ganiyu

According to Ganiyu, the police officer was shocked about the incident. He said the police officer was surprised that a Nigerian man could show such honesty.

He said: "Today after solat suhur, I lost my phone somebody brought it to me then I went for mogrib prayer with four people whom we went together I found huge money my mind told me Allah is greater than this money. I called the police and handed the money to him. He was very surprised DAT a Nigerian can return such money and he thanked me. DAT is the money in the picture may Almighty Allah reward All of us with Aljanat fridaos Amin masalam."

