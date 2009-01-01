Home | News | General | After denying his marriage, singer Kcee and wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

- Nigerian singer Kcee and wife celebrate eighth wedding anniversary

- Fans react as the Limpopo master has been claiming singlehood for a long time

- His wife, Ijeoma looked stunning as she shared a post, thankful for eight good years

Nigerians are completely taken aback as Limpopo master Kcee and his wife, Ijeoma celebrate their eight wedding anniversary. For what seems like forever the singer has denied his involvement with his wife, calling her his sister at one time and claiming he is a single man at another.

The uncertainty has led many fans to believe the singer is indeed single. However, just recently his rumoured wife shared a photo celebrating eight years of blissful marriage. Many social media users find it hard to believe that Kcee's marriage has been successful for eight years and he has them thinking otherwise.

Others have come out to congratulate the singer for trying to keep his family away from the prying eyes of the public. What is undeniable in all this drama is the beauty of the Ijeoma who is a delectable woman in all ramifications.

Meanwhile, Kcee's last post on Instagram is not related to he celebration of his wedding anniversary. The ripped singer has been appealing to his female fans with his latest photos. In his last post, Kcee sent out a word of advice relating to identity consciousness. His post reads "The story of your life has to be written by you not by someone else #bullionsquad #KCEEBURN."

Source: Naija.ng

